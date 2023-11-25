JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,203,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 389,666 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.7% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $320,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $4,410,000. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $2,036,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $178,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $4,407,000. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the second quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $153.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.68. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

