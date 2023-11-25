JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,391,133,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Robbins Farley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $153.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $443.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $159.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

