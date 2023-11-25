JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,026,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,439,832 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.00% of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF worth $340,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPRE. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $605,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,371,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000.

NYSEARCA JPRE opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.03. JPMorgan Realty Income ETF has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $47.66.

The JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund actively invests in US equity REITs and mortgage REITs, selecting those perceived to exhibit financial strength, operating revenues, and attractive growth potential. JPRE was launched on May 20, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

