JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,341,025 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,153,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,341,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $366,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.17.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $81.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.10. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $101.11.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

