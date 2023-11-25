JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,837,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 43.76% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF worth $324,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Endowment Management LP increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 593,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,222,000 after purchasing an additional 22,504 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 491,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,768,000 after purchasing an additional 65,583 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 357,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,638,000 after purchasing an additional 54,630 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 210,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 31,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,603,000 after purchasing an additional 97,539 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.62 and a 200 day moving average of $81.71. The firm has a market cap of $705.72 million, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.92.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

