Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,762 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

VOT traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.78. 97,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $175.70 and a 1-year high of $215.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.77.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

