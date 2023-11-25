Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 84,651 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,651 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $20,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $610,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 37.4% in the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 156,602 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 42,619 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 74.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,690 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $16,433,000 after purchasing an additional 171,510 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.84. 3,536,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,777,092. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

