Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 88,396 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,762 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,396 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.58. 5,860,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,811,244. The firm has a market cap of $171.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.93.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

