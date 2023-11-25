Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 95,800 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $23,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock remained flat at $141.17 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,704 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

