Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 553,930 First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 553,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,684,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 7.39% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 2,478.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $218,000.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,402. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $31.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $229.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.91.

About First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

