Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,419 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $14,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTLC. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

PTLC stock remained flat at $41.81 during midday trading on Friday. 45,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average of $40.60.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

