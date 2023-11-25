Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,903 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 4.21% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $13,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3,682.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

FQAL stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $52.08. 8,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,480. The stock has a market cap of $328.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.04.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

