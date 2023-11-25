Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,749 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $18,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,584,926. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.