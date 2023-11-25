Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,337 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 6.23% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $22,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter.

DUSA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,918 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $382.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.06.

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

