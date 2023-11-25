Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $14.15 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.66% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $14,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 45,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 35,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.60. 59,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,921. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.49. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $46.19.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

