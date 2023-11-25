Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $16.29 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,288 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of TLT traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.80. 20,199,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,817,779. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $109.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.59 and a 200-day moving average of $95.17.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- The bottom is in for this beaten-down retailer.
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.