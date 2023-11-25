Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $16.29 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,288 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TLT traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.80. 20,199,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,817,779. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $109.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.59 and a 200-day moving average of $95.17.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.286 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.