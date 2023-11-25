Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $16.97 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.15% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $16,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $58.67. The company had a trading volume of 191,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $59.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average is $56.87.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

