Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $19.51 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $19,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $368,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $4,450,000. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $256,000.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $249.96. 390,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,689. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.06 and a 200-day moving average of $239.90. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $206.23 and a 52 week high of $252.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

