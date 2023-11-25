Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $20.03 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,894 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $20,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eaton by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,833,676,000 after buying an additional 1,358,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,263,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,299,000 after purchasing an additional 179,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETN. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.23.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.72. 526,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,931. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $150.86 and a 12 month high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

