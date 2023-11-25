Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 11,928 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $15,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,964.1% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,552,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,516,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,277.8% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.68. The stock had a trading volume of 159,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,526. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.23 and a 12 month high of $75.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

