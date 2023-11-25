Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 39,769 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 354,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,769 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $16,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Altria Group by 100,097.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Altria Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,008,000 after buying an additional 7,546,851 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,470,000 after buying an additional 3,126,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $130,228,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
MO stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.47. 3,153,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,133,792. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.57.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.
