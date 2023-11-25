Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,622 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $18,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 63,089 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,025,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,463,000 after purchasing an additional 90,387 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of ONEQ stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.23. 57,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,321. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $56.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.21.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.