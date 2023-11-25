Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $14,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,061.1% in the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 19,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 17,721 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 92.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 58,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,260,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.62. The stock had a trading volume of 151,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,136. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.19 and a 200 day moving average of $231.17. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $255.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

