Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,714 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $23,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $72.68. 762,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,785. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $73.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

