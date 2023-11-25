Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 12,003 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,003 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $216,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 138.3% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 56,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 32,894 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,445. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $76.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.79 and a 200 day moving average of $70.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.