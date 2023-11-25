Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,222 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,089,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,431,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,031,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.