Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 968 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total value of $49,083,337.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,795,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,151,840,406.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,424 shares of company stock worth $206,051,295 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $412.50. 1,053,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,603. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $336.43 and a 1-year high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

