KeyCorp Boosts Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target to $63.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Symbotic’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

SYM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Symbotic from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair cut shares of Symbotic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Shares of SYM stock opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.00 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average is $39.33. Symbotic has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 76.68% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Symbotic’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Symbotic will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $173,465.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,717.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $173,465.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,717.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas C. Ernst, Jr. sold 78,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $3,131,358.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,907.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,989 shares of company stock worth $8,239,504. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 46.1% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

