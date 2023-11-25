Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,906 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.37% of Keysight Technologies worth $109,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 27,875 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $136.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.43. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

