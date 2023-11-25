Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.07

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.07 and traded as low as C$17.06. Killam Apartment REIT shares last traded at C$17.11, with a volume of 28,291 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMP.UN. National Bankshares increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.11.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
