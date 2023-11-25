Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. cut its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the second quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.1 %

KMB traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $122.43. 666,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,790. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.29.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Barclays raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

