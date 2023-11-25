KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in KLA were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLA stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $555.64. The stock had a trading volume of 306,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $487.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.33. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $562.84.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.61.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

