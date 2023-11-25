Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $29.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.75.

NYSE:KSS opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is -152.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 3.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 39.9% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

