Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 85.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,818 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $13,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,603,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,126,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829,740 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APO shares. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE APO opened at $91.14 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $55.16 and a one year high of $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.48.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 111.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

