Korea Investment CORP Has $13.61 Million Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,306 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Invitation Homes worth $13,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on INVH. BTIG Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $33.38 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. On average, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.65%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

