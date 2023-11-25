Korea Investment CORP Has $16.18 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,746 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 136,625 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.05% of Devon Energy worth $16,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.06.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $45.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average is $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.