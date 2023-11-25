Korea Investment CORP Has $16.72 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,515 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.05% of DuPont de Nemours worth $16,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 12,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 188,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,275,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 91,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 11,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DD opened at $71.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

