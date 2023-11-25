Korea Investment CORP Has $19.09 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 569,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,613 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $19,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.37. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

