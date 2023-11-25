Korea Investment CORP Increases Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 80.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,750 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.09% of Xylem worth $18,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Xylem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Melius upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.30.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $103.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.86. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

