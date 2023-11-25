Korea Investment CORP Raises Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $16,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 14.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,364,000 after purchasing an additional 51,615 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 11,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 15,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 45.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,545 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.20.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $525.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $499.60 and a 200 day moving average of $484.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.77 and a twelve month high of $531.75.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.99%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

