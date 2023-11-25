Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $16,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,668,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,144,000 after acquiring an additional 255,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,322,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,280,000 after acquiring an additional 127,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BTIG Research upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.10.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,083 shares of company stock worth $26,680,472. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $210.66 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $212.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

