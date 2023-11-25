Korea Investment CORP Sells 340,798 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 63.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,798 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $16,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 604.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 387,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,393,000 after purchasing an additional 332,277 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.32.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $92.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $92.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

