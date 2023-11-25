Korea Investment CORP Sells 38,265 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 603,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,265 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $18,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth $825,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth approximately $880,000. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 115,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 9.4% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCJ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $45.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $45.83.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $428.65 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.088 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

