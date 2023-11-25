Korea Investment CORP Sells 8,432 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,432 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.05% of Gartner worth $14,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Gartner by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 141,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,498,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 9.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Gartner by 71.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,261,000 after acquiring an additional 25,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $250,442.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,589.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $250,442.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,920.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,140 shares of company stock valued at $35,420,368 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $427.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.38. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $432.69.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. Gartner’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on IT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.20.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

