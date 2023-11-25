Korea Investment CORP Sells 92,465 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 92,465 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $11,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 12,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $90.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.02. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.54.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

