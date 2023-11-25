Korea Investment CORP Trims Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,014 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of DTE Energy worth $17,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 163,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,010,000 after purchasing an additional 19,459 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 13,250.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 87,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after buying an additional 24,049 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

DTE opened at $105.36 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $122.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

