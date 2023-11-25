Krane Funds Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 534,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $842,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $879,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $151.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.63.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

