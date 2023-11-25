Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $208,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,524 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,116,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 73.9% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.2% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 84,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $58.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.17. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,316 shares of company stock worth $19,716,506 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

