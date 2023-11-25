Krensavage Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,070,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Embecta accounts for about 7.3% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Embecta were worth $23,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Embecta by 27.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Embecta by 493.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Embecta in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Embecta by 853.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Embecta by 728.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

EMBC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,119. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.59. Embecta Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $36.64.

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $281.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.55 million. Embecta had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. Embecta’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Embecta’s payout ratio is 49.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMBC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Embecta in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director David F. Melcher acquired 6,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $98,294.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,797.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

