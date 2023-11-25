Krensavage Asset Management LLC Has $34.54 Million Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Krensavage Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,103,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,346 shares during the period. Alkermes accounts for about 10.9% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Krensavage Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Alkermes worth $34,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,369,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Alkermes by 132.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Alkermes by 24.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 660.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ALKS. Evercore ISI raised shares of Alkermes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Alkermes Stock Up 0.0 %

ALKS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.39. 468,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,410. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Alkermes had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $380.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

